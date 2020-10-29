Daily News

Robbers kill ex-NTA DG’s son

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority and Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Mohammed Ibrahim, over the killing of his son, Aminu Mohammed.

Aminu Mohammed was reportedly stabbed to death by thieves, who snatched his phones in Kaduna State.

In a message to the veteran broadcaster, released by the aide, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Buhari told Mr Ibrahim, who is the Makaman Ringim, that: “I am pained by the sudden demise of your son.

”My thoughts are with you and the family during this hour of grief. May Allah give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites in Kaduna, on Thursday.

(NAN)

