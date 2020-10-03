Robbers raid Ekiti bank, cart away millions

[FILES] Ekiti State.

A six-man robbery gang yesterday raided a WEMA bank branch in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, making away with an unspecified amount of money.







An eyewitness told The Guardian that the robbers arrived at the bank around 3:30 pm and blasted the security doors with explosives suspected to be dynamite before making away with several millions of Naira in an operation that lasted about 40 minutes.







According to the eyewitness, the robbers shot sporadically into the air to scare residents and traders at the nearby market before gaining entry into the banking hall. Residents were said to have run in different directions due to the severity of the gunshots that sent jitters down the spines of those around.







It was gathered that vehicles traveling across Ado-Iyin-Aramoko-Efon road had to make a detour to prevent being caught in the web of gunshots.







“In fact, the police disappointed us. They disappointed the people of Iyin today. The robbers robbed for over 40 minutes without any challenge. Those at the nearby market left their commodities and ran for their lives,” he said.







Recall that the police had raised the alarm, alleging that bandits were planning an invasion of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, telling newsmen that officers were mobilised to the scene immediately the Command got a distress call.

The eyewitness said policemen only arrived at the bank after the robbers had left. But Abutu assured that “the robbers are being chased and the determination is to effect their arrest.”

“We are assuring the people that the hoodlums shall be arrested and brought to justice. Ekiti is not a safe haven for robbers and that we shall continue to sustain,” he added.

No death was recorded in the robbery incident.