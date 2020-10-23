robert-downey-jr.-accused-of-photoshopping-tom-holland-out-of-post-defending-chris-pratt

Robert Downey Jr. may have gone the extra length to prove his allegiance to Chris Pratt after the uproar that emerged after some on the internet dubbed the Guardians Of The Galaxy star the ‘worst Chris.’

RDJ came to Pratt’s defense on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of the pair together and calling Chris ‘A real #Christian who lives by #principle’ in the caption.

But eagle-eyed Avengers fans had the feeling there was something up with the photo, which they claim had Spider-Man actor Tom Holland completely Photoshopped out of the snap.

Twitter user @sheherzog was one of the first to notice, sharing the supposed original photo next to Downey Jr’s post.

The tweet said: ‘RDJ’s team photoshopping Tom Holland out of this photo to do damage control for Chris Pratt bc they had no other photos of the two of them together is so…..funny cjcnfjcnkdnckcmckcmcm’



Pointing out the telltale signs of editing, users noted the replicated object and subtle blurring between Chris and RDJ in the background.

But @sheherzog gave whoever was responsible credit, later writing: ‘Good shop job tho team! Sorry to the person who was almost certainly underpaid for this.’

Fade away: Fans had fun with the Photoshop fail online. Several users edited their own versions to show Tom fading away via the digital disintegration effect from Avengers: Endgame

Fans had fun with the Photoshop fail online.

Several users edited their own versions to show Tom fading away via the digital disintegration effect from Avengers: Endgame.

Robert’s possible editing snafu comes after the Avengers assembled to defend castmate Chris Pratt after he was branded ‘Hollywood’s Worst Chris,’ with many pointing to his involvement in an anti-LGBTQ church and conservative values as their reason.

But Brolin stood behind the Parks and Rec alum in a somewhat sarcastic Instagram post on Wednesday.

Banding together: Josh Brolin joined his fellow members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in sticking up for Pratt on Wednesday

The No Country for Old Men star began his post, ‘I just found out there is another good person to hate on. Chris Pratt.’

‘I met him years ago as he was taking over an apartment I was renting. He was bigger then, and he was really really kind.’

‘Then I worked with him. Again, he was truly kind: a stand up dude, negativity always questioned and positivity and honor was typically at the forefront.’

The post then took a tongue-in-cheek turn, with Josh concluding, ‘But, as I was looking around to find someone else to hate on during this rising domestic and global hate hand job that we are learning to give, I heard he was available. So F*** You, Chris Pratt!!! [HEARTS AND PRAYER HANDS EMOJIS] (Next victim step forward!!!!!!)’

Avengers assemble: Mark Ruffalo, a passionate voice on the left in show business, tweeted: ‘You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now’

Earlier, Pratt’s Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo rallied to defend the actor.

Ruffalo, a passionate voice on the left in show business, tweeted: ‘You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule.’

He added: ‘This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.’

Downey Jr chimed in via Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Pratt smiling on set.

Complicated: Downey also noted Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger and the extended Kennedy family

‘What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt,’ Downey Jr said, calling Pratt ‘a real Christian who lives by principle’ and ‘has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude.’

The actor also noted Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger and the extended Kennedy family.

‘AND he just married in to a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,’ Downey wrote.

Presenting a ‘novel idea’ for critics, Downey Jr added: ‘If you take issue with Chris, delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.’

Support: Zoe Saldana also shared words of praise for her GOTG costar Pratt

Critics zeroed in on Pratt’s politics over the weekend – pointing to last year’s controversy over his involvement in the conservative Zoe Church in Los Angeles

Pratt’s wife joined the conversation by replying to an Instagram post about the controversy from E!, which asked followers which Hollywood Chris ‘has to go?’

The author and new mother, 30, wrote in a comment: ‘Is this really what we need?’

‘There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways,’ Katherine continued.

‘Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.’

Katherine earlier this month called a tweet from President Donald Trump minimizing the danger of coronavirus ‘trash’ and has said she’s voting for former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Critics zeroed in on Pratt’s politics over the weekend after screenwriter Amy Berg posted pictures of four actors named Chris – Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth – along with the line: ‘One has to go.’

The phrase ‘Hollywood’s Worst Chris’ eventually started trending on Twitter as users rehashed last year’s controversy over Pratt’s involvement in the Zoe Church in Los Angeles.

They also noted that Pratt was not among the six Avengers stars who agreed to appear at a fundraiser for Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Pratt has never spoken publicly about which political party he supports, although he apparently donated to President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012, Newsweek reported.

Pratt came under fire for refusing to enter the nation’s current political conversation earlier this month when he urged fans to vote for his movie, Onward, in the People’s Choice Awards in an Instagram post.

Critics called the post ‘tone deaf’ and ‘privileged’ given the importance of the upcoming election.

