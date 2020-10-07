Rohr excited as Eagles camp bubbles

By Morakinyo Abodunrin

Coach Gernot Rohr has described the Super Eagles camp as charmant (lovely) with all the invited players for the international friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia now at the team’s Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria.

The self-styled Franco-German had in September invited a 25-man squad for the October double header with some eight fresh invitees as the national team prepared ahead of the 2022 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.

“Everybody arrived now and we are all Ok,” Rohr told NationSport, adding that the friendly matches would be used to test the readiness of the new players.

“Altogether, we have eight new players and it’s a good opportunity for us to test the new players because serious competition will start in November,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles training sessions so far are said to be intense and exciting with all the players jostling for attention.

“We are happy that we have the opportunity to train again as a team after a long absence,” Super Eagles TMO (Team Media Officer), Toyin Ibitoye told NationSport. “It is up to a year now since we last played; so we are happy.

“Though we are missing some few players, the bulk of the team is still together and the training sessions have been very good.

“It is as if we had never parted ways since the last time and I’m sure the coaching crew are going to build on this ahead of the games against Algeria and Tunisia,” added Ibitoye.

Nigeria will file out against the in-form Algeria behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 protocols at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday before taking on 2004 African champions Tunisia at the same venue on Tuesday next week.