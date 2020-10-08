Rollerskater falls off the edge of a Californian dock into the ocean

Rollerblading stunt on dock ends with a splash as skater falls into the water and takes cameraman with her
- A roller skater was enjoying an afternoon parading along a pier in California
- The woman, identified as Louisa, started showing off as she was filmed
- Unfortunately, as she approached the edge of the pier, she fell into the ocean
- The videographer also tumbled into the sea while trying to get the perfect shot
This is the moment a rollerblader’s performance to camera ended dramatically when she and the person filming took a sudden dip in the ocean.
Bergen Oleson and his sister Emalee were filming a skater called Louisa on the dock in Balboa Island, California.
The footage begins with Louisa skating confidently along the boardwalk towards Bergen, waving her hands like an ice dancer.
Suddenly Bergen’s footage becomes shaky as Louisa appears unable to stop, squeals and collides with him. Then it shows murky green water as he plunges into the bay.
Louisa, pictured, was growing in confidence as she rollerbladed along the dock in California
Moments later both Louisa and her cameraman ended up in the ocean, pictured
More footage, apparently recorded by Emalee, shows Louisa and Bergen surfacing with much splashing and exclaiming.
Clearly shocked, they manage to pull themselves out of the water and lie on the jetty, while a fisherman standing on the dock appears oblivious to their antics.
However, the pair do not seem injured and Bergen has even kept hold of his sunglasses.
Eventually, the pair, pictured, were able to clamber back on the dock to relative safety
