Daily News

Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19

By
0
ronaldinho-tests-positive-for-covid-19
Views: Visits 3

Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.

The ex-FC Barcelona and Paris St-Germain (PSG) player was in Belo Horizonte, where he played for local side Atletico Mineiro, when he got his diagnosis.

“I arrived in BH (Belo Horizonte) yesterday (Saturday) and I took the COVID test, I tested positive, I am good, asymptomatic so far,” the two-times FIFA World Player of the year said on Sunday.

The former AC Milan, Flamengo and Gremio player said he would remain in a hotel until his condition improves.

The charismatic forward spent a month in a Paraguayan jail with his brother and business manager earlier this year, accused of entering country with a fake passport.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Surge in Hospitalizations Strains U.S. Health Care Facilities

Previous article

Lekki Tollgate: Future Proceeds Should Go To Victims Of Police Brutality- Bola Tinubu

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News