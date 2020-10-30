ronaldo-close-to-ending-self-isolation

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is still positive for Covid but reports in Italy claim he can end self-isolation in three days as he has a low viral load.

The Portuguese star tested positive for Coronavirus on October 13 and hasn’t had a negative swab test yet.

Ronaldo has never had symptoms and has remained in quarantine for the last 18 days. According to Tuttosport, the protocol approved by the Technical-Scientific committee in Italy allows asymptomatic people with a low viral load to leave self-isolation after 21 days as it is impossible for them to infect other people.

The Juventus striker, however, would not be able to play a competitive game until he has one negative swab test.

The 35-year-old could return to training on Tuesday, according to the report, even if the UEFA protocol may not allow him to train with the rest of the group on the eve of a Champions League game if he still tests positive.

Juventus are due to face Spezia on Sunday and Ferencvaros in Champions League on Wednesday. Ronaldo must test negative 48 hours before a Serie A game and 24 hours before a Champions League match to be eligible to play.

Ronaldo missed Juventus’ last three games including a 2-0 home defeat against Barcelona in Champions League last Wednesday.

Prior to that game, he had posted a controversial comment on Instagram about the test used to detect Covid which was removed afterwards.