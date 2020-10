CRISTIANO Ronaldo has tested negative for COVID-19 and could return for Juventus soon, report Ali Humayun and Charlotte Harpur.

In a club statement, Juventus have confirmed Ronaldo’s latest PCR test returned negative and that he can exit self isolation.

Ronaldo initially tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, while on international duty with Portugal.

He was subsequently dropped from the squad and returned to Turin.