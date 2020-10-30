ronaldo-recovers-from-covid-19-infection

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old has missed one Portugal match and four Juventus games, including their UEFA Champions League clash with FC Barcelona, since he tested positive on October 13.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone a test today,” said Juventus in a statement. “The result of the test was negative.

Cristiano Ronaldo [PHOTO CREDIT: @Cristiano]

“The player has therefore recovered after 19 days and is no longer subject to the home isolation regime.”

Juventus’ next match is away to Spezia in Serie A on Sunday.(Reuters/NAN)