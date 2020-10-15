Ronaldo returns to Italy despite coronavirus infection

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy to complete his quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus on international duty, his club Juventus said Wednesday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his fiduciary isolation at his home,” the Italian champions said.

The A Bola sport newspaper in Portugal said the 35-year-old Juventus forward Ronaldo departed from Lisbon airport in a private plane, with Italian media reporting his transfer by ambulance from the Turin airport to his residence.

Juventus also said they have gone in isolation following the positive coronavirus test of their midfielder Weston McKennie.

“In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening,” the Bianconeri said.

“This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he could not explain how Ronaldo came to be infected with the coronavirus while with the national squad.

“Since Monday we have been completely locked in,” Santos was quoted by Portuguese media on Wednesday. “The workers and players have come in and otherwise no one.”

Ronaldo had his positive test revealed by the Portuguese federation on Tuesday and will miss Wednesday’s Nations League match with Sweden in Lisbon. He had previously played against Spain and France last week. All other players have since tested negative.

The Juventus forward will also miss club games including in the Champions League as he isolates, possibly even the October 28 showdown with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

Santos said Ronaldo was “doing well” and was symptom-free. He too does not understand “how it could have happened,” the coach added.

The striker had already gone in isolation with Juve at the club-owned J Hotel on October 3, following two positive cases among workers at the club.

He had left Turin for Portugal four days later, which prompted an investigation from the Italian football federation (FIGC) into the negative test necessary for his departure.

