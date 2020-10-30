Breaking News

Ronaldo Tests Negative For COVID-19

By
0
ronaldo-tests-negative-for-covid-19
Views: Visits 6
File photo of Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.         Credit: Tiziana FABI / AFP

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

“Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19. The exam provided a negative result,” the Italian champions said in a statement.

“The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

AFP


George Weah Inaugurates New National Carrier For Liberia

Previous article

US Election 2020: Colorado survivalist camp fears civil war

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News