Rooney ‘angry’ after being forced to self-isolate

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Championship – Derby County v Blackburn Rovers – Pride Park, Derby, Britain – September 26, 2020 Derby County’s Wayne Rooney Action Images/Jason Cairnduff EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo

Wayne Rooney says he is “angry and disappointed” that he will miss matches for Championship side Derby due to a period of self-isolation despite testing negative for coronavirus.

The former Manchester United and England captain, now player-coach at Derby, was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for Covid-19 and was later found to have the disease.

In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: “Just received the news that my Covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.

“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial.”

The Sun newspaper reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after his friend visited him at his home on Thursday to give him a watch even though he should have been self-isolating. The friend later returned a positive test.

Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns and played in Derby’s 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit, on Friday.