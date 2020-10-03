Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘Oh, right – you’re one of these maskier-than-thou people’

I hear the van coming up the driveway – the crunch of gravel under tyres – and I practically run for the door.

Yeah, no, I haven’t laid eyes on Janet since Sorcha reported her for not wearing a mask – or doing the whole two-metre distancing thing – when she’s delivering packages to the gaff. Although the real issue, between ourselves, was Sorcha’s jealousy at the friendship – very much banter-based – that had developed between us since the stort of the whole zombie apocalypse.