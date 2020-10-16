Rotary Club of Ikeja inducts 59th president

President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja, has pledged to embark on projects that would empower the youths and indigent residents of their adopted community.

Speaking at his induction ceremony as the 59th president of the club, Lampejo said apart from assisting the youths in the area of education, the club would also embark on health outreaches and initiatives to boost SMEs.

He said this is in addition to the club's sight project where beneficiaries were given free eyeglasses after free eye test, which included 39 students of Ikeja Junior High School.

Guest speaker at the induction, Justice Bolaji Ojo of Ogun State High Court, charged members to take up the task of orientating the youths to imbibe good values and be less materialistic. He noted that this value should begin from home to stem the tide of many youths today chasing after ostentatious life and indulging in many illicit activities to fuel their taste.







The immediate past president, Muyiwa Fagbola, noted that the club won numerous awards and recognition in the 2019/2020 Rotary year and was adjudged as the second best club in District 9110.

