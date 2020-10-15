Rotary donates to Lagos school

Rotary Club of Surulere Northeast has donated a modern signage board to Obele Community Senior High School, Randle, Surulere, Lagos. It also reconstructed a roundabout in the school and beautified it with flowers.

Its President, Tosin Alfred-Kenepade said the club embarked on the projects as part of the celebrations of September – Rotary’s Basic Education and Literacy month. She said the projects funded by members’ contributions cost about N700,000.

She noted that in the past, the club had fixed the school’s borehole, donated dictionaries and other books, and held quiz contests among others. She added that the club also plans to donate school bags to the pupils before the Rotary year ends in 2021.

On the reason for the projects, she said it was the outcome of a needs assessment by the club, describing the school as a good place to invest their money.

Read Also: Rotary empowers 500 women

Inaugurating the projects, Rotary International District 9110 Governor Bola Oyebade said he was overwhelmed by the gesture of the club, urging them not to rest on their oars. He also urged the school’s leadership to take proper care of the facilities.

”What we do is that we launch them and leave them in the hands of the beneficiaries to take care of,” he said.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Esther Babatunde promised to maintain the facilities.

An SS 2 pupil of the school, Funmilola Adeyanju, thanked the club for siting the projects in the school. “There are many schools in Surulere. It is a privilege that you chose our school to site these projects,” she said.

End