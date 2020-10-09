Rotary empowers 500 women

Rotary Club of Yaba Courteville has empowered over 500 women in Panke Community in Makoko, Lagos State.

They were empowered with various skills.

The gesture was in line with the club’s Economic & Community Development Programme, as well as the drive to alleviate poverty for women in impacted communities.

Its President Alaka Olufemi said the intervention was to improve the capacity of the women. He said the club was propelled to embark on the intervention as part of its mandate to improve the lot of women in need.

According to Olufemi, the challenges facing women in such environments attracted the attention of the humanitarian organisation.

The club, Alaka said, resolved to intervene in the plight of women in the community after an assessment test conducted revealed there was need to improve their economic and social conditions.

This, he said, motivated the club to design skills acquisition programmes that would enhance the welfare of women.

Olufemi said besides assisting them with skills, the club has also donated food items, which it considered vital to the nourishment of their families especially widows and others in need.

He spoke of plans by the club to embark on community outreach health programmes for residents of Panke Community and affirmed that the Club has concluded plans to sponsor the education of indigent women in the community in addition to providing them with boreholes for clean water.

Olufemi said: “As we embark on social and economic intervention programmes, which have become imperative following the COVID – 19 pandemic, we emphasise that reaching out to women communities remains a critical pillar in our engagement.

“We are convinced that giving out assistance to women should be sustained in the drive to push for a well-rounded society. As we continue our assistance programmes, we call on the government to look at ways of ameliorating the plight of women in very poor communities such as Panke in Makoko.’ Access roads, health facilities, schools remain the least that the government could provide.”

The President-elect of the club, Ezinwa Iwelu, said the club was worried about the economic empowerment of Panke Community, hence, the decision to expand its intervention net in business empowerment.

She said the club would continue to provide training for indigent women in Panke Community to boost their self-confidence and contribution to the society.

Iwelu said: “As a club, issues affecting women remain critical in our community intervention drive. This explains why we continue to push for economic empowerment through skills acquisition initiatives for women in neglected and impoverished communities.

“As we embark on other humanitarian ventures such as donation of food and other items to impacted communities, we emphasize the message that women must improve their lot, imbibe the culture of saving so that they could sustain their lives in times of emergency and contribute significantly to community development.”

Iwele said the club holds training in soap and bead making for over 500 women in Panke Community yearly, noting that there was the need to bridge the poverty gap through economic empowerment of women because they have a huge role to play in community development.