Rotary targets youth development

By Busola Odugbesan

ROTARY International Leadership and Citizenship Development programme will always target development of youth potential, Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) Chairman for District 9110 Benedict Okhumale has said.

Okhumale said this year’s programme would help participants discover opportunities around them.

According to him, Rotary International District 9110 organised the “Life Changing” programme for young people, through nine days all-residential camp with workshop, seminars, vocational and physical training. It is organised with Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (C<C), Apapa, Lagos.”

Participants, Okhumale said, were sponsored by Rotary and other bodies with the knack for developing leaders.

The programme was re-scheduled to next January 9 through 17, from September 26 and October 24.