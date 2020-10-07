Royal announces N14.21b Gross Written Premium

By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

Royal Exchange Company has generated a Gross Written Premium of N14.21 billion as at December 31, 2019.

Its net premium income is N8.72 billion, while net underwriting income is N9.19 billion, after addition of fees and commission income, which is N479.6 million.

The result further showed that its total assets was N32.10 billion, with net claims paid to policyholders amounting to N3.17 billion,

Chairman of Board of Directors Mr. Kenny Odogwu briefed shareholders at the company’s 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually in Lagos.

The company, with interest in general insurance, life, finance, health care and micro finance, is taking advantage of synergies as a financial conglomerate in its drive for growth.

Alhaji Rufai Mohammed, a director at Royal Exchange, who stood in for the chairman, said the the management had grown and stabilised its operations.

“Royal Exchange will continue to stay abreast with many of the initiatives it has put in place to grow its market share and attain market leadership position.”

He said the group was streamlining major components of its business, service delivery, processes and operations to deliver superior returns to shareholders.

Speaking on recapitalisation for the two subsidiaries, the director noted that the efforts for the general company, REGIC, are almost concluded, with another investor and plans to ensure recapitalisation is completed before end of this quarter.

‘’For the Life Company, we are on course to secure the requisite financing required to make the company meet the required deadline as stated by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM),’’ he said.