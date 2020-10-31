Daily News

Royal Jabs: Alaafin works out with a punching bag

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, throwing jabs at a punching bag, as the royal father, who is also an avid boxing fan keeps fit.

Tha Alaafin who recently clocked 82 years old, looked every part a professional boxer, as he retained the same intensity throughout the video.

Vanguard

