Rudy Giuliani is spotted without a mask in a crowd of people

Rudy Giuliani was spotted without a mask in a crowd of people in Manhattan last night after testing negative for Covid-19.

The former NYC mayor was in a throng of people standing less than 6ft apart, with only some of them wearing face coverings, according to photos from a Manhattan fundraiser shared by anti-Trump consultant Mike Madrid.

Giuliani was in close quarters with Donald Trump and aides including Chris Christie and Kellyanne Conway, who have all tested positive for coronavirus, as they prepared the president for last week’s debate with Joe Biden.

But despite coughing repeatedly during a Fox News interview on Monday night, Giuliani later announced that he had tested negative for the disease.

No mask: Rudy Giuliani was spotted without a face covering in a crowd of closely-gathered people after testing negative for Covid-19

No social distancing: The former NYC mayor was in a throng of people standing less than 6ft apart, with only some of them wearing face coverings

In his interview on Monday, Giuliani coughed so frequently that Fox host Martha MacCallum voiced concerns about his health.

Giuliani admitted during their conversation that ‘I don’t wear masks as much as probably I should’.

As the interview ended, MacCallum said: ‘I hope that cough is not anything bad, you’re waiting for your test to come back so we hope you’re going to be healthy and well.’

Giuliani responded: ‘I hope so too, I’ll let you know tomorrow’.

Hours later, the 76-year-old attorney said on Twitter: ‘Well, again I’m lucky because I just got back a NEGATIVE result for Covid-19.

‘My prayers go out to my colleagues for a swift and complete recovery!’

In a separate Fox interview on Tuesday, Giuliani said he was ‘just lucky… I can’t figure it out, I was sitting next to Chris and Kellyanne for two days, three days of debate prep’, referring to Christie and Conway who have since tested positive.

‘Myself, Jared and Ivanka so far the only ones in that room that haven’t gotten it,’ Giuliani said, referring to Trump’s daughter and son-in-law.

It was unclear whether Giuliani would have any further tests this week, after some aides tested positive even after a succession of negative results.

Test manufacturers acknowledge that their equipment cannot detect the virus as soon as a person is infected, meaning it may take days to register in test results.

In his interview on Monday, Giuliani coughed so frequently that Fox host Martha MacCallum voiced concerns about his health

Chris Christie, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump in the White House press room on September 27 after they had helped the president prepare for the first debate with Joe Biden

Giuliani and Christie were seen in the White House briefing room with Trump on September 27, a day after the Rose Garden event linked to the spread of the virus.

At least 15 people have tested positive after attending the ceremony, where Trump presented Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

The infected people include the president’s top aides Hope Hicks and Kayleigh McEnany as well as Republican senators Mike Lee and Thom Thillis.

Later that week, Trump and his entourage flew to Cleveland for the first debate on Tuesday, before holding a campaign rally in Minnesota the following day.

On Thursday, Trump attended a private fundraiser in New Jersey, before announcing his positive test in the early hours of Friday.

Christie said on Saturday that he had checked himself into a hospital after suffering mild symptoms of Covid-19.

Giuliani also gave a full-throated defense of Trump’s insistence that Americans should not be ‘afraid’ of a virus which has killed 200,000 people in the US alone.

The mayor compared Trump’s remarks to President Franklin Roosevelt’s message in his inaugural address that ‘the only thing we have to fear is fear itself’.

‘Covid is very dangerous but so are a lot of illnesses and there are ways to deal with it, there are reasonable ways to prevent it and there are unreasonable ways to prevent it.’

Giuliani was with Trump and Christie a day after the Rose Garden event (pictured) where guests sat in tightly-packed rows of chairs with few people wearing masks

He also questioned Joe Biden’s claims to be following the ‘science’ amid doubts over the remaining presidential debates.

‘As the mayor of New York City, I didn’t always listen to the experts. The experts aren’t always right. Nobody elected the experts,’ he said.

Asked whether Trump had not been ‘serious enough’ about the disease, Giuliani played down polls showing the president is rated poorly for his handing of it.

‘Democrat governors and mayors… they just want to keep up this shutdown for reasons that no longer are scientific,’ Giuliani claimed.

The 76-year-old added that Trump was likely to rest for at least two days after returning from the hospital, but would ‘get going as soon as they say it’s OK’.

‘You never know with this disease, but it seems like he is making a very rapid recovery and a strong one. And certainly his spirit is back. He’s raring to go,’ Giuliani said.

Trump made a theatrical return to the White House on Monday after three days in hospital, and his