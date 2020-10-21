Rudy Giuliani tricked into compromising scene in new Borat film

Hands down, Rudy Giuliani might star in one of the most awkward scenes in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ which will be released on Amazon Prime Friday.

The Guardian reported that Giuliani is interviewed by Borat’s ‘daughter’ Tutar, posing as a conservative reporter, who then brings him to a hotel room, where he reclines on a bed and seemingly puts his hand down his pants, only to be interrupted by Cohen’s Borat character.

‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you,’ Cohen screams and waves Giuliani off his ‘daughter,’ played by actress Maria Bakalova.

Sacha Baron Cohen pranked President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the new ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ which will be released on Amazon Prime on Friday

The forthcoming ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ features a prank on President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is interviewed by Borat’s ‘daughter’ in a New York City hotel suite

Rudy Giuliani leans back after actress Maria Bakalova takes his mic off and seemingly puts his hands down his pants

Maria Bakalova is seen taking off the microphone of Rudy Giuliani in the new ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ which will be released on Amazon Prime Friday

Rudy Giuliani said that Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat burst in on them next and created such a commotion that he called the cops

Giuliani described the situation in July, but neglected to mention he may have been caught in a compromising position.

‘This guys comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say a pink transgender outfit,’ President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer told Page Six at The New York Post. ‘It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had a beard, bare legs, and wasn’t waht I would call distractingly attractive.’

Giuliani didn’t recognize the man as Cohen right away.

He also called the cops.

‘This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,’ the ex- New York City mayor said.

The July 7 incident occurred at the Mark Hotel in New York City.

‘I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,’ Giuliani said in July.

Giuliani’s spokeswoman Christianne Allen noted at the time that Cohen interrupted ‘an interview for a documentary on @realdonaldtrump’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Rudy Giuliani’s spokeswoman Christianne Allen said that the ex-mayor was ‘un-fooled and placid’ when Sasha Baron Cohen barged in on him and the actress who was playing ‘Borat’s daughter’

‘Un-fooled and placid, Mayor Giuliani notified security to call the police,’ Allen tweeted. ‘It was then, upon hearing the word police, Cohen turned from a screaming banshee into a fleeing hyena.’

‘I hear he was last seen running down the street in his bathroom,’ she added. ‘Better luck next time, Sacha!’

The film arrives just as Giuliani finds himself in the middle of the Hunter Biden laptop saga.

Giuliani said he got contents from the ‘laptop from hell,’ as Trump has been calling it, from a computer repair shop owner who gave it to his lawyer.

He then shared some of its contents to reporters at The New York Post, which has been criticized for running the story before the correspondence between Hunter Biden and others was authenticated.

It contains personal photos of Hunter Biden, as well as emails that purport to show that Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings stretched to include his father.

The Post reported that emails from 2015 showed Joe Biden held a meeting with a top official from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden served on the board.

The Biden campaign has denied this meeting happened.

Biden, himself, said Giuliani is peddling ‘garbage.’

‘It’s a last ditch effort to smear me and my family. There is no basis to this,’ the Democratic nominee said in an interview with WISN, a Wisconsin ABC affiliate.

The president’s impeachment revolved around a scheme to pressure Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden. He held up military aid that had been appropriated by Congress.

Trump and his allies have alleged that the then-vice president pushed to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired because he was looking into Burisma, of which there is no evidence.

Trump has used the discovery of the laptop to call the former vice president a ‘criminal,’ which he’s said gleefully during everyone one of his recent rallies.

He’ll likely attack Biden that way Thursday night during their final meeting on the debate stage.

The president demanded that Attorney General Bill Barr appoint a special counsel to look into the matter.

‘We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act. And he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody,’ Trump said on ‘Fox & Friends’ Tuesday.

‘This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election,’ Trump said.

On Monday, Giuliani raised the stakes by sharing files from the laptop with the New Castle County police, according to Delaware Online.

The Delaware Attorney General handed the files over to the FBI, the site reported.

The FBI hasn’t confirmed or denied there’s an investigation, which is standard policy.

Mat Marshall, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings told Delaware Online that what Giuliani’s team ‘showed up with was evidence that they say was involved in a crime.’

The former New York City mayor went on Newsmax Tuesday night trying to push the crimes were sexual in nature.