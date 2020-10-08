Ruga settlement: Kano to assist Borno

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State Government through the AgroPastoral Development Project (KSADP) yesterday said it would assist the Borno State Government actualise its Ruga settlement project.

KSADP Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad pledged while receiving the Borno State Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus, in his office.

Bitrus led a delegation from Borno to Kano state on the directive of Governor Babagana Zulum, to examine the Kano Ruga Project and study how it could be replicated in Borno State.

Muhammad said: “We are determined to transform agriculture in Kano from a largely socio-cultural practice to a socio-economic endeavour and we will support the Borno government to achieve same.

“The interventions at Dansoshiya are just one of the several parts of our multi-component project. We will run a cattle fattening scheme and support beneficiaries by providing them linkages with off-takers.

“We are also working with the private sector to stop the transport of live animals, for meat to be taken to any part of the world; transporting animals is not safe, unprofitable and not animal friendly.”

Project Communication Specialist, Ameen Yassar, said the Ruga project in Kano was investing in the provision of rural infrastructure, crops development, upgrade of Dawanau market and five other markets infrastructure. Milk collection centres will also be built and farmers and extension agents trained.