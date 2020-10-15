RUGIPO cuts tuition fee

By Phillip Anjorin and Friday Omosola

The Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo, has reduced the tuition fee of the institution.

In a circular signed by the Director of Public Relations Unit, Samuel Ojo, it was stated that the cut was effected to enhance student enrolment in the school.

It was observed that the Governing Council also removed the age-long differential payment, which implies that all students are to pay the same amount irrespective of state of origin.

The circular also stated that new National Diploma Science students would pay N60,400 while non-Science students would pay N57,400.

In the same vein, new Higher National Diploma Science students are to pay N66,400 while non-Science students N62,000.

The circular further informed the students that the review would take effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Council of Governors, Oluyede Adeleke Michael, said the reduction was aimed at providing relief to the students and to increase the population of the institution.

The Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students, JCC Ondo axis, Akintewe Babatunde Afeez, noted that the move was devoid of political intent as alleged by some students. He also lauded the Governing Council and the governor for the reduction.

He said: “Our own interest is that it was reduced and that’s all. It’s in our general interest as Nigerian students, a struggle that our younger ones matriculating would benefit from onwards.”

However, some students of the institution appreciated the Governing Council and others who made the reduction possible.