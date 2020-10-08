Runtown, Falz take #EndSARS protest to streets of Lagos

Victor Ogunyinka

Runtown, Falz have lead Nigerians in their numbers to protest the unacceptable spats in harassment of Nigerian youths by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Expressing his displeasure to what is generally termed as unjust harassment, Runtown, had, on 4th October, tweeted that “This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!.

“Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our “Elected” leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate. 10 AM,” the music star tweeted.

Falz, lending his voice, tweeted that “I will be at the peaceful #EndSARS protest taking place on Thursday, Oct 8 by 10AM. We take off from Lekki Phase 1 toll gate! cc @iRuntown.”

Runtown reiterated his commitment to the protest after Naira Marley pulled out the last minute from the proposed 6th October protest after an interaction with the police force. He tweeted: “Thursday is Thursday.”

THURSDAY IS THURSDAY !! — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 6, 2020

Nigerians have been praising their commitment and bravery in leading the protest and ran superlatives on the move.

Runtown and Falz didn’t do too much talking or call anyone coward but they came out to lead the #EndSarsProtests Those two kings would forever have my respect. — KANNY🀄 (@o_kanyy) October 8, 2020

Exactly why Runtown and Falz are leading the youth to the streets to achieve a revolution that will better their lives while you lead a group of Women with low self esteem to shake their bumbum on your IG live for few naira bills. I no want your kind leadership. — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) October 8, 2020

Runtown and Falz on the streets leading a protest and not behind their screens calling us cowards. True definition of African Giants! — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 8, 2020

Runtown and Falz leading from the front. Using their popularity to influence a change in the status quo. For musicians who hardly claim to be Fela, for two Kings especially Falz who hardly get credit for what he’s done for Nigerian Social sphere. Posterity will be Kind to them — Ayo FBI (@PureMinD__) October 8, 2020

It gladdens me to see Runtown and Falz on this #EndSARSProtest talk and do.#EndSARSProtest pic.twitter.com/Etk336Lpfm — #MadeInLagos ❤️🇳🇬 (@ItsGreatman) October 8, 2020

