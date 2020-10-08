Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage And Other Celebrities Lead #EndSARS Protest

There has been a constant uproar about the brutality meted out on Nigerians by the Special Anti-robbery Squad, popularly known as SARS.

While in the past, the government introduced several reforms to the squad, the people, this time around are demanding that this police unit be abolished.

The three days protest, today being the second day, has seen so many Nigerian artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Falz, Wulrd and DJ Spinal coming out to say “No to SARS”.

Speaking at the protest, Falz said:

We are here to let our intention to be known that we do not want Sars anymore. They come with all sort of stories about reform what they are allowed and what they are not allowed to do but it is about time to completely abolish sars, that is why we are here.

People have also taken to social media to join in trending the hashtag #EndSARS and below are some:

#EndSarsProtests is about to go down. No retreat no surrender ✊ pic.twitter.com/Hva3UQORMi — Bolanle Ninalowo 📽️ (@iamnino_b) October 8, 2020

.@iRuntown and @falzthebahdguy, men who were men when men were men, and are still men. Threatened by who?? Respect ✊🏾#EndSarsProtests #EndSARS ✊🏾 — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 8, 2020

Thanks to all the youths currently out protesting against SARS. We truly appreciate you. If you are at home like me, please join your voice, Retweet the protest, Retweet anything that has to do with protest against SARS. Make it trend, play your part. #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/E0omxFDFvT — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) October 8, 2020

Tiwa Run Toke Falz jaywon jamopyper and so many others… I even see my manager 💪🏾 shiii everybody don fall out on d #EndSARS matter. So sad I’m not in NIG atm to show my support but I’m with d people of Nig in spirit. Everyone who’s out there protesting I salute your bravery. — Olamidé (@Olamide) October 8, 2020