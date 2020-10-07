Runtown set to lead #EndSars protest in Lagos

The music star wants Nigerians to come out in their numbers to protest against the police. Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown says he will be leading a protest to end the terror carried out by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, October 4, 2020. “This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!” he tweeted.

