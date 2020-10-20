Rush Limbaugh gives grim update on lung cancer and says scans showed it has ‘progressed’

American radio legend Rush Limbaugh gave a somber update on his lung cancer diagnosis saying he can no longer deny he’s under a ‘death sentence’ and his cancer has shown signs of progression.

On Monday the 69-year-old conservative political commentator said recent scans showed ‘some progression’ of cancer, and though it was not dramatic, it was a turn in the ‘wrong direction’ in his recovery.

Limbaugh had announced in February he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and he missed several shows in October for treatment.

‘From the moment you get the diagnosis, there’s a part of you every day, okay, that’s it. Life’s over. You just don’t know when,’ Limbaugh said on his radio show, calling his battle a ‘roller coaster’.

‘And at some point you can decide, you know, this medication may be working, but I hate the way I feel every day. I’m not there yet…It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,’ he added.

‘We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it,’ he said.

Limbaugh said he had treatment earlier this month and was devastated when scans showed the cancer had progressed.

‘Now, prior to that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant. That’s my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable….But there’s always the reality and the knowledge that that can change and it can come back because it is cancer,’ he said.

‘It eventually outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it. And this, of course, this is stage 4 lung cancer,’ he added.

He said he and his doctors tweaked his treatment plan and chemotherapy drugs to curb any additional progress for as long as possible.

‘It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,’ he admitted on his program Monday. He revealed recent scans showed signs that the cancer had progressed and his doctors have since changed his treatment program

Limbaugh pictured above introducing Donald Trump at the start of a campaign rally in Missouri in November 2018

Limbaugh has continued to host his radio show, which has been in national syndication since 1988, but admitted he feels more fatigued and the days are getting harder.

‘You know, all in all, I feel very blessed to be here speaking with you today. Some days are harder than others. I do get fatigued now. I do get very, very tired now. I’m not gonna mislead you about that. But I am extremely grateful to be able to come here to the studio and to maintain as much normalcy as possible — and it’s still true,’ he said.

Limbaugh thanked his fans for their support after he shared his sober update

Limbaugh said he’s even more grateful for every new day because he goes to bed unsure he’ll wake up.

‘I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are. But it’s a blessing when you wake up. It’s a stop-everything-and-thank-God moment,’ he said.

He admitted ‘after receiving the diagnosis, I never thought I would see October 1st.’

‘I’m just gonna tell you, there is no way back in January and February that I had anything but hope that I would still be alive on this day, October 19th, and that I would be fully productive working,’ the host exclaimed.

He expressed his thanks for the wave of messages and support he’s received after coming forward with his diagnosis.

‘I know you’re out there praying for me. It’s unbelievably humbling to know how many — it’s gotta be in the millions of people who are actively praying,’ he said.

Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s State of Union Address earlier this year, just days after he revealed his diagnosis for the first time

Limbaugh pictured receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from First Lady Melania Trump on February 4 in the chamber of the US House of Representatives

In May Limbaugh said he was in the third phase of his lung cancer treatment and it was ‘kicking his a**’. At the time he said he was so drained of energy he couldn’t walk five steps without having to ‘stop and sit down’.

Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s State of Union Address earlier this year, just days after he revealed his diagnosis for the first time.

Rush Limbaugh has received a slew of awards in his decades-long career.

He is a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Award for ‘Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting’, he’s also a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, and is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters of Fame.