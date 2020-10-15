World News

Russia, China Rush to Fill Covid-19 Vaccine Void Left by the West’s Cautious Approach

DUBAI—While the U.S. and Europe await the results of large-scale clinical trials before deploying Covid-19 vaccines, some other nations are moving much faster with emergency-use rollouts of experimental Chinese and Russian candidates in an attempt to stem the global rise in infections.

Over the past month, the United Arab Emirates has been offering a Chinese vaccine to thousands of medical workers, teachers, airport staff and government officials in the most ambitious such program outside China itself. Indonesia plans to begin…

