Russia Fast-Tracks Second Coronavirus Vaccine

MOSCOW—Russia is fast-tracking a second coronavirus vaccine, moving it quickly through the approval process as the country races to safeguard its population from a second wave and pushes to raise its profile abroad.

Last week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said he expects his ministry to approve as soon as mid-October a vaccine being developed by Vector State Virology and Biotechnology Center, a former Soviet bioweapons research lab. Rospotrebnadzor, the consumer watchdog that oversees Vector, recently said it expects the registration process to finish by Oct. 15.

Russia’s Ministry of Health declined to say what the approval would be for, but the country’s first vaccine, called Sputnik V, received conditional emergency approval in early August, after being tested on only 76 subjects, with the requirement that it would subsequently undergo large-scale trials.

If Russian authorities approve the new vaccine, called EpiVacCorona, it

would get the go-ahead for use before Phase 3 trials that involve thousands of people and that test whether the shot protects from the virus.