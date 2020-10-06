Russian bride is beaten to death by her husband ‘in jealous rage’ at their wedding party

By Will Stewart for MailOnline

Published: 04:59 EDT, 5 October 2020 | Updated: 05:46 EDT, 5 October 2020

A Russian bride has been beaten to death by her husband in a ‘jealous rage’ at their wedding party after she believed she could ‘tame’ the convicted murderer groom.

Stepan Dolgikh, 33, has been detained on suspicion of beating wife Oksana Poludentseva, 36, to death on their wedding day in the Siberian village of Prokudskoye.

The bride got to know Dolgikh while he was in prison and believed that she help to reform him, police said.

Witnesses said the beating began when the groom became ‘jealous’ of another guest at their alcohol-fuelled wedding party in a private house.

Stepan Dolgikh, 33, has been detained in Russia on suspicion of beating wife Oksana Poludentseva, 36, to death on their wedding day (the couple pictured together)

Stepan Dolgikh, 33, appears in court in the Novosibirsk region of Siberia

He accused his new wife of ‘behaving incorrectly’, it was alleged.

Chief investigator Kirill Petrushin told NGS news agency: ‘He began to punch and kick her outside the house.’

‘He continued to attack her inside the house.

‘He grabbed her by the hair, hit her, pushed her out into the street, where he also continued to strike her body and head.’

When she appeared lifeless ‘he dumped her into a nearby ravine’.

Other guests were reportedly too scared to intervene but they called law enforcement.

Dolgikh has previous convictions for murder and robbery

Bride Oksana Poludentseva, 36, (left) and with groom Stepan Dolgikh, 33, (right)

The groom was detained at the scene by the Russian National Guard.

Dolgikh confessed to the killing, said Petrushin, senior regional detective of the Russian Investigative Committee.

The suspect has been remanded in custody for two months as the murder investigation continues.

‘He beat her for a long time, in front of witnesses, and struck her vital organs – in the torso and head,’ he told journalists. ‘He fully admitted guilt during the investigation.

‘As for repentance…. I cannot comment. I personally do not believe he repented.’

He said: ‘In a state of alcoholic intoxication, due to jealousy, he developed a hostile attitude towards his wife.

‘He was jealous of one of the guests. It seemed to her husband that she behaved incorrectly, which caused a scandal.’

The man had previous convictions for murder and robbery, but Poludentseva believed she could help him mend his ways.

‘The deceased woman knew about his criminal record,’ said Petrushin.

‘They met while he was serving a sentence in prison for previous crimes.’

He added: ‘She did not think that while drinking alcohol or just in a fit of anger, a person like this may go over the limit and commit a serious crime.’