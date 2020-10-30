russian-source-of-trump-dossier-denies-links-to-infamous-report

A Russian woman identified as a key source in the dossier by British counterintelligence specialist Christopher Steele dossier is a former employee of Kremlin-owned state media.

Steele’s infamous report was leaked weeks before Trump’s inauguration, alleging Russian influence over him and contained salacious information about his reported conduct in a Moscow hotel room during the Miss Universe pageant.

Olga Galkina, 40, was linked to the dossier this week and was described by The Wall Street Journal as a ‘disgruntled PR executive’ living in Cyprus.

And while some people who know Galkina claim she’s maverick who was unlikely to have access to secrets, others suggested she was well-connected.

Now, shown in exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, Galkina came forward on Friday to deny claims she was a key source in the Steele dossier.

She used her former state-owned media employer RIA Novosti to say in a statement: ‘My mood is rather low because I did not expect this story at all and, of course, it complicated (my life) quite a lot.’

She claimed the allegations that she was a Steele source were ‘not true’, but gave little detail.

However, she did admit to knowing her former school friend Igor Danchenko, 42, who the WSJ claimed had recruited her into intelligence gathering for the former MI6 spy.

‘We studied at the same school, but the thing is that after that he went to work and study in America,’ she said.

‘And we haven’t seen each other for a long time. This is the thing… The story is that we were friends. And he was helping me.’

She worked as a journalist for state-funded RIA Novosti, working at the Russian parliament between 2003-05.

More than a decade ago she also worked for Rosbalt, a news outlet run by Natalya Cherkesova (Chaplina), wife of ex-security services high-ranking member Viktor Cherkesov, a Putin associate.

Galkina attracts startlingly different descriptions in her homeland.

In a varied career she was also a PR executive for Russia’s environmental and nuclear watchdog Rostekhnadzor, which she left in 2011, around the time she moved to Cyprus.

In Cyprus, DailyMail.com was told by her acquaintances she was ‘intelligent and professional’, a woman who always looked ‘well-polished’, although she is now believed to have moved back to Russia.

But her former boss in the marketing department at XBT Holding, Alexey Trankov, claimed: ‘She (Olga Galkina) has long been in need of medical assistance….

‘Of course, I’m not a doctor to give diagnoses, but I just want to say that she needs a doctor.’

Around the time she allegedly helped Steele in 2016, she became locked in a dispute with Aleksej Gubarev, owner of XBT Holding SA web-services company behind the Webzilla internet hosting unit.

It emerged that Galkina travelled to the US in spring 2016, the year of the last US president election. The purpose of her visit is unclear.

But after Donald Trump’s win, she posted: ‘I sincerely congratulate our (intelligent) ideological opponents on the victory of their candidate.

‘For our comrades, we are thinking of organising a democratic retreat here,.

‘It’s only four years to wait, palm trees, again, Jay Z on the tape recorder.’

Galkina is seen as implicating the firm in a Russian secret services-sponsored bid hacking Democratic Party servers to collect damaging material on 2016 presidential election candidate Hillary Clinton.

Webzilla and Russian-born Cyprus resident Gubarev have strongly denied any involvement in the DNC hacking and he has since sued Steele for defamation in Britain.

Some Russian sources scathingly attacked a woman who earlier moved from journalism to PR and at one time also served as deputy head of the administration of Saratov city.

Prominent journalist, scriptwriter and director Roman Volobuev posted : ‘Oh sh**, I KNOW the girl WSJ just named as the source of Steele dossier.

‘(And yeah, she’s probably made the whole thing up).’

He added, however, that she was ‘everyone’s acquaintance’ and ‘moderately shady’.

Others confirmed the mother-of-one had a wide circle of contacts.

But newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda stated: ‘When she worked in Saratov, Olga was remembered by her frequent disappearances from the office when even her bosses couldn’t reach her.

‘Many believed that this was linked to alcohol.’

Yet when she lived in Limassol she was a member of an ‘intellectual’ Russian expat social club formed to discuss poetry.

Born in Perm, in the Urals, she has a degree in law and a further qualification in philology from the Peoples’ Friendship University in Moscow.

Both news outlet Newsru in Moscow and the Russian-language Cyprus Daily News said she was behind a colourful but confused personal blog – however there was no clear evidence that this was correct. In one entry, the writer stated: ‘Since my childhood I have been into palm reading, and I know quite a lot about this’

In a personal review of 2010 – when Galkina worked for the Kremlin environmental and nuclear watchdog – the blog attributed to her stated: ‘The year was quiet, although not without adventures. Pleasant… Too much bisexuality. Festivals, hitch-hiking, sea, celebrations, two weeks in Moscow, a lot of games, nudity, nature, alcohol – there was leisure’

In one entry, the writer stated: ‘Since my childhood I have been into palm reading, and I know quite a lot about this.’

In a personal review of the year 2010 – when Galkina worked for the Kremlin environmental and nuclear watchdog – the blog attributed to her stated: ‘The year was quiet, although not without adventures. Pleasant.

‘In general successful and cheerful. Too much bisexuality. Festivals, hitch-hiking, sea, celebrations, two weeks in Moscow, a lot of games, nudity, nature, alcohol – there was leisure. Though, I worked a lot too.’

Another blog is clearly hers and it refers to a difficult break up with the father of her child.

Galkina is portrayed by WSJ as the source of a claim that President Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen secretly met Putin’s intelligence officials in Prague to discuss payments for the hackers in the summer of 2016.

Cohen denied ever traveling there.

The Russian woman was the ‘most important contributor’ to the Steele dossier, according to WSJ.

She was ‘Source 3’ in the dossier, it was reported.

She was allegedly recruited to the Steele intelligence-gathering team by Danchenko, who now lives in the US.