Russia’s new coronavirus cases top 10,000 for first time since mid-May

Russia reported 10,499 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak and lockdowns were in place.

Russia’s Coronavirus crisis centre said that 107 Coronavirus deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which took the official national death toll to 21,358.

Reuters

Vanguard

