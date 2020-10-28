Russia’s Vostochny Bank Settles Dispute Tied to Arrested U.S. Businessman

MOSCOW—Shareholders of Russia’s Vostochny Bank came to a multimillion-dollar settlement Wednesday to resolve a corporate dispute at the heart of a criminal case against a U.S. businessman, whose arrest last year on fraud charges shook foreign investors’ confidence in doing business in Russia.

Michael Calvey’s Moscow-based private-equity firm Baring Vostok Capital Partners and its partner in Vostochny Bank, owned by Russian businessman Artyom Avetisyan, agreed to withdraw their claims against each other in Russian and foreign…