Rwanda: Covid-19 – Govt Increases Number of Wedding, Funeral Participants

A cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, October 27, resolved to increase the maximum number of people who can attend weddings and burial events, among other resolutions.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, Covid-19 tests will no longer be required for wedding receptions with fewer than 75 guests.

This is more than double the maximum number that has been allowed, which is 30.

Church wedding ceremonies and burials will also now host 75 people maximum, from the previous limit of 30 attendants.

Still on places of worship, the government resolved that services of places of worship increase to 50 percent of the venue capacity.

Formerly, they were not allowed to exceed 30 percent of the sitting capacity.

Other changes in the meeting in regards to Covid-19 directives include giving a green light to gaming operators to resume operations after seven months of ban.

“Gaming operators may resume activities gradually, upon fulfilling Covid-19 preventive measures. The Ministry of Trade and Industry will provide detailed guidelines,” reads part of the cabinet meeting minutes.

Public institutions are also now allowed to operate at 50 percent staff capacity from 30 percent.

For private institutions, they will remain at 50 percent, while other employees will continue working from home on a rotational basis.

Meanwhile, the curfew hours did not change, it begins at 10 p.m. and go through 4 a.m.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

The Cabinet also stressed the need for diligent compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures, adding that “penalties will be applied for non-compliance.”

Latest update on Covid-19 in Rwanda

11 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Rwanda on Tuesday, whereas three people recovered from the pandemic on the same day.

Of the new cases, 8 were identified in Kigali, while Kirehe, Nyamagabe and Musanze districts registered a case each.

Meanwhile, Tuesday saw an 88 year-old woman succumbing to Covid-19 in Kirehe district, Eastern Province.

This brought the death toll from the virus 35 people so far, majority of whom, according to the Ministry of Health, had non-communicable diseases.

The latest results were obtained from 1,594 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.