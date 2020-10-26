rwanda:-rwanda-among-forbes-’20-best-places-to-travel-in-2021′

Rwanda has made it to the Forbes’ list of top 20 best destinations to travel to in 2021.

Every year Forbes brings together a team of experts to rank top 20 world’s best destinations that tourists can visit. This year, like last year, Rwanda made it to that list.

The country was chosen by Julie Danziger, the cofounder and managing partner at Embark Beyond, a luxury travel advisory firm.

This year has been a complicated year for travelers as the new Coronavirus pandemic disrupted travel due to travel bans and suspension of air transport services.

With Covid-19 forcing the world to pause travel, many destinations have started to evaluate how they can manage travel more sustainably in the future.

However, as countries succeed in taming the pandemic, airlines and hotels are also doing their part to implement procedures that allow people to travel safely and confidently.

In Rwanda’s case, sustainable travel has been at the heart of everything it does and every tourism product that’s been developed dating back to 2005, when a programme was established to help benefit communities near national parks.

As soon as Covid-19 cases decreased, the country quickly resumed tourism activities with additional safety measures in order to protect not only travelers and locals, but also the endangered primates that inhabit their forests.

Danziger told Forbes that Rwanda appeals to travelers who have already discovered Africa and want to explore new regions.

“It is also a destination that limits the number of visitors, so the fact that not just anyone can go adds to the excitement.”

Highlights include Gishwati Mukura National Park, which is undergoing a massive reforestation effort and plans to begin tourism operations (like primate trekking, birding, hiking and more) in future months.

Next year will also bring Mantis Kivu Queen, a luxury houseboat cruising Lake Kivu.

New hotels are adding to Rwanda’s appeal, especially Singita’s Kwitonda Lodge on the edge of Volcanoes National Park.

“Singita has truly developed a name-once you stay at one you are hooked and need to hit them all,” said Danziger whose company recently launched Private Daycations, a solution for people yearning to explore but hesitant to spend the night away from home.

Each Daycation comes with its own private jet for the day.