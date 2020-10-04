World News

Rwandan Genocide Suspects Detained in Belgium

Belgian police have arrested three men suspected of involvement in the Rwandan genocide, the latest in a series of high-profile arrests amid a heightened manhunt for perpetuators of the 1994 genocide that killed almost 1 million people in the central African nation.

Federal prosecutors confirmed on Sunday that three Rwandan nationals were arrested in Belgium last week and are being held under preventative detention, charged with a serious abuse of human rights. One of the three is at home under police surveillance.

A…

