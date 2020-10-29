S.H.O.C.K.E.R! Edo Prisoner kills neighbor who testified against him in court hours after escape

By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after he escaped in Oko Correctional Centre in Edo state, with other prisoners, a yet to be disclosed Prisoner, has reportedly killed his neighbor who testified against him in court.

About 1,993 prisoners escaped from two correctional facilities in Edo state. Few have been arrested while about 1,818 prisoners are still on the run and had flooded the streets launching various degrees of attacks.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, Babatunde Kokumo, Edo commissioner of police, said they have arrested 126 suspected criminals and 10 amongst them were escapees.

His words according to TheCable: “We have commenced actions against the criminal elements. It will interest you to know that 10 of the criminal elements who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre on Airport Road, Benin and the Correctional Centre on Sapele Road, Benin were also arrested.

“One of them, after having escaped from Oko correctional centre, ran back to his village on the same day, to kill the person who stood as a prosecution witness in the case that took him to the correctional centre. He has been arrested and he is among the suspects.

“Another group of three escapees from the correctional centre in Benin also went ahead to snatch a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). Three of them met at the correctional centre and they were caught by the police.

“A set of two escapees equally stole a Toyota Camry car. They also met at the correctional centre. They were arrested by Okada Division of Edo State Police Command. We have a total of ten escapees.

“The guns were also recovered from the criminal elements.”

Vanguard