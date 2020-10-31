sacha-baron-cohen:-borat-is-‘more-extreme-version-of-donald-trump’

By Marta Jary For Daily Mail Australia

Sacha Baron Cohen believes that his Borat character has a lot in common with President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the star of the Borat films told The Daily Telegraph‘s Binge that both Borat and Trump are ‘racist’.

The 49-year-old actor and comedian said to the paper: ‘Borat is a slightly more extreme version of Trump.

‘They are both misogynistic, they are both racist, they both support anti-Semites, and they both cannot care less about democracy.’

Sacha says that while his 2006 film Borat revealed ‘American’s ugly underbelly’, the 2020 sequel reveals that darkness has risen to the surface – and he believes the US president is in part responsible for that change.

‘The first movie was more about exposing this unpleasant and ugly underbelly of America,’ Sacha told the paper.

‘This time around I realised that underbelly that had been exposed, its overt opinions we put on screen back in 2006, are now being espoused by the President of America,’ he added.

Last week, the British star responded after President Trump said that he didn’t find the comedian funny.

Trump made the comments after scenes from his new Borat movie posed security questions for the White House.

While aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked if he had seen the Borat sequel scene that showed Rudy Giuliani in what appeared to be a compromising position with one of the movie’s actors and about whether he had any concerns about White House security breaches.

As part of his response, Trump said ‘I don’t find him [Cohen] funny’ and added ‘To me, he’s a creep.’

Sacha took to Twitter to respond to the president, writing: ‘Donald – I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either.

‘But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!’

January 20 is typically the day when new presidents are inaugurated.

Trump has had a long-standing feud with Sacha ever since the comedian interviewed the president during an episode of HBO’s Da Ali G Show in 2003.

During his Air Force One comment about the popular actor, Trump referenced that interaction.

‘Years ago, you know, he tried to scam me,’ Trump said. ‘And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy.’