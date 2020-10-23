World News

Sacha Baron Cohen Duped Them. Here’s What They Did Next.

By
0
sacha-baron-cohen-duped-them-here’s-what-they-did-next.
Views: Visits 0

Rudy Giuliani is just the latest in a long line of people pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen.

Ken Kurson, a Trump Family Ally, is Arrested on Cyberstalking Charge

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News