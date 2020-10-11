Sacked Kano Commissioner reacts to Yakasai’s suspension

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The sacked Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Mua’zu Magaji has reacted to the suspension of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Ganduje over his unguarded utterances to the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magaji in a post on his Facebook timeline on Sunday said he was sad that Yakasai was suspended.

According to the Facebook post, “It’s absolutely sad to see Salihu Tanko Yakasai once again removed from the circle of protection of H.E Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Salihu is a trusted close aide of H.E Ganduje… I feel sad he is out… May Allah give him a better landing also!” Magaji posted.

Recall that the former Commissioner was relieved of his appointment by his principal, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for allegedly celebrating the death of late Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, although he (sacked commissioner) claimed he was misunderstood by the post.