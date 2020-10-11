Sacrilege: diocese begins novena of reparation

Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

BISHOP Wilfred Anagbe has called on the clergy and the laity of Makurdi Diocese to participate actively in the Novena of Reparation for the sacrilege at St. Peter’s Parish, Wurukum, Makurdi which was closed on September 15, 2020.

The Novena of Reparation began on 4th October and ends on October 12. It will be concluded with the rite of atonement by the bishop on October 13, which marks the official reopening of the parish.

Pastoral activities were suspended at St. Peter’s and the priests withdrawn following two sacrilegious attacks on 12 August and 13th September this year by yet-to-be identified persons.

The attackers desecrated the Holy Eucharist and looted sacred vessels thereby defiling the Church.

Priests have been directed to enforce active participation in the Novena at parish levels across the diocese.