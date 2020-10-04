Saka on target as Arsenal beat struggling Sheffield United 2-1

Agency Reporter

Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe got on the score sheet for Arsenal in the second half of their Premier League home win against struggling Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Gunners scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 victory, as their misfiring attack finally found its rhythm.

The visitors frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka, born in Ealing, Greater London, to Nigerian parents, broke the deadlock by heading home following a snappy passing move in the 61st minute.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe added a second three minutes later.

Irish striker David McGoldrick, gave his side hope with a brilliant curling effort in the 84th minute, but the visitors couldn’t conjour up an equaliser as Arsenal held on comfortably to win.

The victory lifts them to fourth place on the table with nine points, three behind leaders Everton, while Sheffield United are 19th after four defeats in their opening four league games.

(Reuters/NAN)