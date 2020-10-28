samklef-says-fasting-cannot-solve-nigeria’s-problems

Samklef | Nigerian News

Talented Nigerian music producer, Samklef has opined that fasting cannot solve the country’s problems.

This is coming after Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God called for fasting and prayer.

Adeboye announced that the fasting will start from the 1st of November and end on the 3oth of the same month.

In his reaction, Samklef opined that what Nigerians need is not prayers and fasting as they have been doing that for sixty years.

In his tweet, he said that Nigerians need to first change their mentality about worshiping money, religious leaders and politicians.

He tweeted:

“I believe in God and one thing I know for sure is that God is not that wicked. Nigerians have been praying for 60 years. We don’t need fasting we need to change our mentality stop worshiping money, pastors, imam and politicians simple.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote,

“Just so u all know fasting cannot solve Nigeria problem pls go and eat. Don’t allow all this religious men to be deceiving u. Fast ko slow ni.”

Samklef went on to make a reference to the vice president of the country, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is a pastor of the RCCG. Samklef urged Osinbajo to fast instead.