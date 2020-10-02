San Jose cop charged with assault after video showed him kicking a woman in the stomach

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

A California police officer has been charged with assault after a DoorDash worker’s video showed him kicking a woman in the stomach and dragging her along the ground after he stopped her because she was driving a wanted man’s car.

San Jose Officer, Matthew Rodriguez, 36, was indicted following the violent confrontation on July 22 in a McDonald’s parking lot in San Jose.

Rodriguez and another officer reported that they located a car that was wanted for evading police on two separate occasions, according to a press release from the San Jose District Attorney’s Office,

On one of those occasions, it was reported that the driver was male, but when the officers drove up behind the car, it was being driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Another woman was sitting in the passenger seat and two children, aged seven and three, were in the back seat.

The video was recorded by a DoorDash worker who was picking up a delivery order when he noticed the incident unfold.

In the video, Rodriguez, who has 11 years on the force and was assigned to SJPD’s Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, ordered the driver out of the car with his gun drawn.

The woman complied and got down on the ground when ordered by the officer.

He then told the woman, ‘I’m going to kick you in the (expletive) face,’ before kicking her in the stomach.

Rodriguez then dragged her for several feet away from the car by her handcuffs.

The officer reported that she was not complying with his commands. But the footage contradicted the officer’s report, showing the victim trying to comply with the commands.

The victim suffered contusions and lacerations to her face, stomach, and legs.

Following the incident, Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave. Officials said he will self-surrender on the warrant and will be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge when the court schedules that first appearance.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces one year in jail.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the press release: ‘Officers have a difficult job, but they also should be held to a high standard. No officer should use more force than necessary to take a person into custody.

‘When they do, they not only commit a crime, they weaken the bonds of trust with the community that so many excellent police officers have worked their entire careers to build. The SJPD detectives assigned to this case conducted a fair, thorough, and professional investigation involving one of their own officers.’

The victim was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for driving on a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

She was later released and after a review of the case, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the victim.