Sancho, Abraham return for Belgium game

Our Reporter

ENGLAND forwards Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham are available for Sunday’s Nations League game against Belgium.

The duo, along with left-back Ben Chilwell, missed the 3-0 friendly win over Wales on Thursday after breaking coronavirus rules.

Chilwell will not feature against Belgium at Wembley because of an illness unrelated to Covid-19.

“They’re back with the group and we move forward,” said manager Gareth Southgate.

“Tammy and Jadon both trained on Saturday and everyone is available. They’ve missed a bit of training so that’s a bit of a concern but it’s done.

“Ben will be tested on Saturday and we’ll have to wait for the results of that on Sunday and then we can make a decision from there.”

Against Wales Southgate named a starting XI with just 54 caps collectively – the fewest since 1976.

But he is expected to field a more experienced line-up for the visit of the world’s top-ranked team. Captain Harry Kane is likely to start, while Marcus Rashford – the striker who was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list – may also return.

Jack Grealish produced a man-of-the-match performance against Wales and will be hoping to keep his place, although his manager played down comparisons between the Aston Villa captain and England legend Paul Gascoigne.