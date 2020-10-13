Sanwo joins #Endsars protesters

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday joined #EndSARS protesters in the State

After six days of continued protest in Lagos State against police brutality, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday joined #EndSARS protesters in the State.

The governor joined the protester after addressing them at the state’s secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu also carried the #Stoppolicebrutality, placard walked with other protesters, to demand the end of harassment by men of the police force.

He also posted on his Twitter, saying he has collected the demands of the protesters and he is on his way to meet with President Muhammad Buhari.

Protests against police brutality and calls for the end of FSARS have been taking place since Wednesday across Nigeria.

“I am now on my way to Abuja to meet with H.E Pres. @MBuhari and the goal of the conversation is clear,” Sanwo-Olu said on Twitter.

The protesters are seeking the reform of the police force over the cases of harassment and extortion by its personnel, mostly on young people.

Men of the force have been accused of been notorious and their notoriety has been described as one that defies human comprehension and reeks of outright incompetence, deliberate violations of human rights, extra-judicial killings, and unbridled extortion.