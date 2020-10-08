Sanwo-Olu commiserates with families of Baruwa gas explosion victims

Agency Reporter

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday commiserated with the families of the victims of the Baruwa gas explosion at Ipaja area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu expressed deep sorrow over the gas explosion that claimed lives and destroyed properties worth several millions of naira.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the incident as a sad memory in the life of the administration.

He said that the preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators.

According to him, the government will take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or any combustible items in the state to avoid future recurrence of such disaster.

”The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth.

“It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed.

”I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little.

”I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest.

”The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines.

“Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration was a commitment to the safety of the lives and properties of Lagosians by ensuring that operators followed strict regulations in the operations of gas plants.

He said that the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency had been notified of the next line of action.

The governor commended the first responders who acted promptly on the distress call and worked very quickly to contain the fire.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to always report any suspicious activities that might be harmful in their neighbourhood to the appropriate state government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.

The explosion occurred early on Thursday and the gas emission has been identified and curtailed.

The post-disaster assessment revealed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency indicated five fatalities and eight casualties with major burns who had been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital Burns Unit.

It also showed 25 houses were damaged, 16 shops razed, one private primary school, one hotel, and three vehicles comprising a pickup truck, tricycle, and a motorcycle affected. (NAN)