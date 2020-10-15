Sanwo-Olu condemns attack on #EndSARS protesters by thugs in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lapos State.

By David Royal

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo has strongly condemned the attack on peaceful EndSARS protesters by armed and unscrupulous elements trying to cause chaos in Alausa today.

Sanwo-Olu who tweeted on Thursday afternoon stated that his government will never tolerate the attack on peaceful protesters and will make sure security agents protect the protesters from miscreants.

He wrote: