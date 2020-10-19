Daily News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 7-member Judicial Panel to investigate SARS brutality

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday swore-in a 7-member Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into SARS Abuses at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

The panel is to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in the State.

The panel is headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, it will sit for six months with the mandate to thoroughly investigate all verifiable claims of abuses and fatalities arising from SARS engagement in the State, with the objective to bring erring officers to justice and get compensation for the victims.

West Africa hard pressed to expand cocoa market share

Previous article

Nigeria: Nigeria’s VP Yemi Oluleke Osinbajo, a Man With a Tarnished Image and Legacy

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News