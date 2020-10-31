sanwo-olu-lifts-curfew-on-lagos

Directs all public workers to resume work, Monday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has totally lifted the curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests with immediate effect.

This came barely 24 hours when the curfew was further relaxed from 10am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to curb the spread of the pandemic remains.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Residents are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever.

“Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.”

The governor commended security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to troubled communities and residents for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that could turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony “as we get set to rebuild our dear state and strengthen the unity that we are known for.”

Also earlier, Sanwo-Olu, directed all public servants on Salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were earlier directed to work from home since March, 2020, to resume work fully from Monday, November 2, 2020.

The directive to work from home was occasioned by ravaging breakout of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directive through a circular titled: “Re: Further easing of COVID-19 lockdown, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/115, issued by the Office of the Head of Service, and dated 30th October, 2020.

The circular, signed by the Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Muri Okunola, and copied to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the state, among others, said the decision was taken sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health.

According to the circular, the new directive was part of measures to further ease COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The circular read in part: “Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were directed to work from home since March, 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.”

The circular, however, mandated Accounting Officers in respective MDAs to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace, including physical distancing.

“All heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note the contents of this circular for compliance and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves,” the circular stated.

Vanguard